18th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace4Devt   |   Army ‘halts’ disarmament in Tonj

Army ‘halts’ disarmament in Tonj

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 hours ago

The SSPDF has halted the disarmament exercise in Tonj over recent clashes there.

Last week, the army reported the death of over 100 people following intense fighting between armed civilians and the disarmament force.

The clashes, which was triggered by a red bandanna, left 82 civilians and 45 soldiers dead.

“Although it was not related with the disarmament, it had a huge impact on the forces of disarmament as well as the local population,” Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai told Eye Radio in Juba.

“Regarding disarmament in Tonj, it was just halted for a little period so that we handle the incidents that had occurred on 8 and 9 August.”

In July, President Salva Kiir launched the disarmament campaign in parts of the country in an attempt to end the cycle of violence in the restive states.

The campaign targets armed civilians in Lakes, Terekeka, Warrap and Jonglei areas, among other areas.

But a survey released recently by the South Sudan Network on Small Arms said some communities have rejected President Kiir’s conflict resolution initiative, arguing it could leave them vulnerable to raids.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway 1

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Friday, August 14, 2020

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS 2

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS

Published Saturday, August 15, 2020

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver 3

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Published Monday, August 17, 2020

Kiir imposes state of emergency to contain greater Jonglei conflict 4

Kiir imposes state of emergency to contain greater Jonglei conflict

Published Thursday, August 13, 2020

Luanyjang red scarf fighting victims ‘suffer’ 5

Luanyjang red scarf fighting victims ‘suffer’

Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No pomp and honor for Anyanya veterans -again

Published 2 hours ago

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop rejects defrocking

Published 3 hours ago

Report GBV cases, IGP urges public

Published 7 hours ago

Over 300 health workers trained on Covid-19 management – WHO

Published 9 hours ago

Army ‘halts’ disarmament in Tonj

Published 12 hours ago

Angola sends ex-president’s son to prison for fraud

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.