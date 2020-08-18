Army ‘halts’ disarmament in Tonj

The SSPDF has halted the disarmament exercise in Tonj over recent clashes there.

Last week, the army reported the death of over 100 people following intense fighting between armed civilians and the disarmament force.

The clashes, which was triggered by a red bandanna, left 82 civilians and 45 soldiers dead.

“Although it was not related with the disarmament, it had a huge impact on the forces of disarmament as well as the local population,” Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai told Eye Radio in Juba.

“Regarding disarmament in Tonj, it was just halted for a little period so that we handle the incidents that had occurred on 8 and 9 August.”

In July, President Salva Kiir launched the disarmament campaign in parts of the country in an attempt to end the cycle of violence in the restive states.

The campaign targets armed civilians in Lakes, Terekeka, Warrap and Jonglei areas, among other areas.

But a survey released recently by the South Sudan Network on Small Arms said some communities have rejected President Kiir’s conflict resolution initiative, arguing it could leave them vulnerable to raids.