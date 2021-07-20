20th July 2021
At least 7 suspected cattle raiders killed in Lakes state

At least 7 suspected cattle raiders killed in Lakes state

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

A cattle camp near Rumbek, Lakes State. File Photo/Eye Radio

At least seven people have reportedly been killed in suspected cattle rustling incident in Lakes State.

Police say the incident happened on Monday evening in Maarjok, an area under Rumbek Central County.

Those killed are believed to be cattle raiders from Panyijiar County of Unity State.

“We haven’t received any report of casualties from the side of cattle owners [in Maarjok],” police said.

An unknown number of people have also been wounded..

Lakes state police spokesperson, Major Elijah Mabor told Eye Radio that the security situation is still tense in the area.

He, however, said security forces have been deployed to quell any resurgence of violence.

“After the clashes, the attackers left the scene [but] they are still around the bushes of Amongpiny and Paluch areas.”

Eye Radio’s efforts to contact the minister of information in Unity state were not immediately successful. 

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

Two weeks ago, the newly appointed Governor of the state vowed to restore the rule of law in all counties.

Rin Tueny said his administration will outlaw cattle rustlers and anyone illegally possessing firearms.

