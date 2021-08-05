5th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   At least 8 people killed in Kworjik-Luri clashes

At least 8 people killed in Kworjik-Luri clashes

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

Displaced persons from the Kworjik-Kuri fighting. Courtesy

At least 8 people have been confirmed dead following inter-communal fighting among cattle keepers in Kworjik-Luri area near Juba, Juba County authorities have said.

The clashes were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday among two communities in Kongon-namondur -north of Juba.

The reason for the clashes is not known, but there are speculations that the incident was related to revenge killings.

The clashes among Mundari herdsmen forced several families to flee to Juba town.

“The situation is calm right now…the security forces are on the ground,” said Charles Joseph Wani, Juba County Commissioner.

“On the casualties, 8 people have so far died.”

Last year, a similar conflict led to the displacement of thousands of people into Juba and its surrounding areas.

These recent clashes have forced some civilians to flee to Rombur – northwest of Juba.

A local leader in Rombur area said the continuous displacement has also impacted livelihoods in his area.

“The people of my village are not able to farm due to the violence,” Chief Gabriel Tombe told Eye Radio. “It is very difficult for my people to farm now in this area…their farms are in ruins.”

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai 3

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 4

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published 22 hours ago

Legislators finally sworn in Juba 5

Legislators finally sworn in Juba

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

At least 8 people killed in Kworjik-Luri clashes

Published 2 mins ago

Security stops media stakeholders presser calling for inclusive constitution-making process

Published 2 hours ago

Breastfeeding: mother regrets mixed feeding baby before six months

Published 21 hours ago

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published 22 hours ago

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published 24 hours ago

Athing Mu wins gold for USA

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.