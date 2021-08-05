At least 8 people killed in Kworjik-Luri clashes

At least 8 people have been confirmed dead following inter-communal fighting among cattle keepers in Kworjik-Luri area near Juba, Juba County authorities have said.

The clashes were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday among two communities in Kongon-namondur -north of Juba.

The reason for the clashes is not known, but there are speculations that the incident was related to revenge killings.

The clashes among Mundari herdsmen forced several families to flee to Juba town.

“The situation is calm right now…the security forces are on the ground,” said Charles Joseph Wani, Juba County Commissioner.

“On the casualties, 8 people have so far died.”

Last year, a similar conflict led to the displacement of thousands of people into Juba and its surrounding areas.

These recent clashes have forced some civilians to flee to Rombur – northwest of Juba.

A local leader in Rombur area said the continuous displacement has also impacted livelihoods in his area.

“The people of my village are not able to farm due to the violence,” Chief Gabriel Tombe told Eye Radio. “It is very difficult for my people to farm now in this area…their farms are in ruins.”

