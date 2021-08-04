4th August 2021
Athing Mu wins gold for USA

Athing Mu wins gold for USA

Author: Jordan Yamba | Published: 7 hours ago

Mu finished the race in national record time of 1:55.21 to become the first American to win gold in women’s 800 meters final since 1968/Courtesy photo.

Athing Mu, a South Sudanese -American has won gold in the women’s 800m category to become the youngest gold medalist in athletics at Tokyo 2020.

Mu finished the race in national record time of 1:55.21 to become the first American to win gold in women’s 800 meters final since 1968.

She made her debut on the US athletic scene 3 years ago and won the US Olympic Trials in June 2021 to make the trip to the Tokyo Olympics.

Athing Mu has set several records before the Tokyo Olympics. In February 2019, Mu broke the American women’s record in the 600 meter event at the  USA Indoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 1:23.57, Beating the previous American women’s record of 1:23.59 held by Alysia Montaño, and nearly broke the women’s world record of 1:23.44, held by Olga Kotlyarova.

She qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 800 meters, finishing first at the US Olympic trials held in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 1:56.07 min, which was the 2nd fastest result in American history, the events’ record and world-leading time.

In a similar development, another South Sudanese-Australian Peter Bol became the first Australian in 53 years to qualify for an Olympic men’s 800m final.

The 27-year-old will go into the final race as a genuine medal contender after a sensational 1:44.11 win in the semi-final on Sunday.

Only Ferguson Rotich was faster across the three semi-finals, with the Kenyan 0.07 seconds ahead.

Bol had broken the national record in his heat the previous day.

The final will be held on Wednesday August 4th.

