11th June 2019
Atlabara FC beat Al Gadasia FC in SSD Champions league at Wau stadium

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Atlabara FC pose for a photo before the start of their game against Al Gadasia FC [Eye Radio Photo | Kelly Abale]

Juba local league Champions Atlabara FC showed their class in the mini league of this year’s champion’s league as they beat Al Gadasia FC from Renk 4-1 at Wau Stadium.

The Juba based club started on a high note and wasted no chances taking the league in the 6 minute from a Nelson Mandela beautiful free kick.

Some sluggish performance from the Renk representatives Atlabara FC extended their lead 5 minutes later with Nelson Mandela finding Phillip Dennis with a brilliant pass for the Nigerian striker to slot home his first of three goals.

Two minutes later Nelson Mandela voted man of the match was at it again making a run from the left and crossed the ball in the area only for Al Gadasia goalkeeper allowing Phillip Dennis to score his second and Atlabara’ third of the game.

As the halftime approached Al Gadasia who seemed not comfortable made a number of individual mistakes which almost allowed Atlabara extend their lead on for Phillip Dennis to strike wide from close. After the break, Al Gadasia started strongly and got themselves back in the contest when John Simon headed in from a free kick.

Atlabara FC wrapped up their victory in the 92nd minute with Phillip Dennis tapping home the clubs fourth and his third to claim a hatrick. The tournaments leading scorer will now lead his team against Al Hilal FC of Wau in the final game of the mini league on Wednesday.

The winner of that tie will be crowned champions of the 2019 South Sudan Champions league and will represent the country in the CAF champion’s league.

Man of the match Nelson Mandela said he was pleased his team got all the three points and putting themselves in a position to win the trophy.

“Am very happy that we have won the game, no game is easy and today was not easy too but we worked hard to get the points,” said Nelson Mandela.

Nelson Mandela also promised fans of his club that his team will do everything in their powers to win the game against Hilal FC and take the trophy to Juba.

“I know the game against Hilal will be a tough one but all i want to promise our fans is that we shall fight to win that game and bring the trophy to Juba,” added Mandela.

