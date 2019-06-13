Atlabara FC crowned winners of clubs champions league in SSD

Atlabara FC Juba have been crowned the champions of the 2019 South Sudan cup after playing to a goalless draw with Al Hilal FC of Wau.

The Juba representatives top the mini league of the top three teams from the group stages with 4points from two games.

Atlabara FC beat Al Gadasia FC from Renk 4-1 in the first game and played to a goalless draw with hosts Al Hilal FC to win the title.

Celebrations erupted from the crowd after the center referee Malong Ring blew the final whistle.

With the game starting on a high tempo , Al Hilal Wau should have taken an early lead after getting the first chance of the game when Magok Mayuen heat the post with a super free kick taken at the edge of the eighteen yard box.

Al Hilal who needed a must win to be crowned champions increased pressure on the Juba based team and missed another clear-cut chance with striker Emmanuel Joseph beating the Atlabara Defense only to fire his shot strike over the bar.

There were penalty shoots from the home team when Mayen Magok was brought down in the area only for the match official Malong Ring to wave play on.

With the home crowd behind their team, Al Hilal got yet another chance with Emmanuel Joseph picking a perfect through ball in the 43rd minutes only for him to once again fire wide.

After the start, Atlabara FC who knew a draw was enough to ensure they win the title started to enjoy themselves with some brilliant passes in the middle of the pitch to the excitement of the crowd.

It was a game with more fouls where players tempers stared flying high as the clock ticked and the referee produced his first yellow card of the game when Lawrence Peter was shown a yellow card for a foul on man of the match Nelson Mandela.

Mandela who showed the reason as to why Atlabara FC never let him return to Uganda was voted man of the match and tournament with the best goal keeper given to Daniel Khamis of Atlabara FC and Peter Simon of Atlabara FC awarded best midfielder of the tournament.

Atlabara football club received a sum of 800,000ssp as prize money for the winning team and home team Al Hilal FC walked away with 600,000ssp.

Atlabara FC will also represent South Sudan in the upcoming CAF champions league slotted to kick off in August 2019.