Atlabara FC drawn against Al Ahly SC of Egypt

Atlabara FC Juba has drawn against Al Ahly SC of Egypt in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions Preliminary round.

Atlabara FC qualified to this stage after winning the South Sudan Club Champions league last month in Wau.

The recently returned club from their regional engagement during the CECAFA Kageme Club Championship has two weeks to prepare for what will be the biggest game in the clubs history.

This will be the third time Juba based Atlabara FC participates in the Caf Champions Preliminary round, the last coming in 2017 when they lost both leagues to Coton Sport of Cameroon.

The only win of Atlabara FC in a continental tournament came in 2014 when they beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in the return league but went on to lose in the penalty shootouts.

The winner between Atlabara FC and Al Ahly SC will play the winner between Cano Sport Academy of Equatorial Guinea and Mekelle 70 Enderta FC of Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, another South Sudan club Amarat United FC have been drawn with Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane in the Caf Confederation Cup 2019/2020 Preliminary Round.

Amarat United FC under the leadership of Simon James will for the first time participants in a CAF organized competition.

Amarat United FC has been crowned champions of South Sudan Cup after winning an appeal against Nasir FC who lodged an appeal on Amarat United FC fielding an ineligible player in the finals of the tournament.

The winner of the tie between Amarat United FC and US Ben Guerdane will face the winner Bandari FC of Kenya and Al Ahly Shandy of Sudan.

The 1st leg will be played on the weekend of 9th-11th and 2nd leg 23rd-25th August 2019.

Both Atlabara FC Amarat United FC shall play their home matches in the Sudanese capital Khartoum due to the ongoing renovation works going on at the Juba Stadium.