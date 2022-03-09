Attack by suspected Misseriya leaves 7 dead in Rubkona County

The state Information Minister, David Gai told Eye Radio that the attack was carried out by armed horsemen from the neighboring Sudanese Awlad Omran clan of the Misseriya tribe.

The incident happened at 5pm Wednesday in Payangai Payam, North of the state capital.

Gai confirms that eleven people sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

He says it is the third attack carried by Sudanese nomads in the area in four months.

He narrated the incident in a phone interview from Bentiu this morning.

“The attack was launched against our youth who are living in the cattle camp in our territory by Omran. They came and attacked our youth. From the fight, 7 people from our side died and 11 people were wounded,” Gai said.

“The attack happened around 5pm, they came trying to raid the cattle from our youth who are in Payangai, and it’s a part of Rubkona County in the northern part of Unity State. This is not the first time that they attack our youth, this is the third time.

“They are what is called Yal Omran. These kinds of Arab nomadic people are moving from place to place. They came with camels and as our youth tried to defend themselves, they also ran away with their camels.”

Eye Radio could not independently verify the information.

But, in recent months, communities at the western border with Sudan reported persistent raids they often blame on the Misseriya tribesmen.