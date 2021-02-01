AU applauds Juba’s decision to establish hybrid court

The African Union says it has welcomed the government of South Sudan’s decision to establish the AU Hybrid Court of South Sudan to try war criminals.

On Friday, the government’s Spokesperson Michael Makuei told the media that the cabinet had finally approved the establishment of the Hybrid Court in South Sudan.

The Court was authorized by the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

It is to try individuals suspected of committing grave human rights violations during South Sudan’s civil war.

The conflict that started in 2013 claimed about 400,000 people and displaced millions, according to UN reports.

In a statement at the weekend, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said he appreciates the decision to set up the court since it would put to an end the delays in establishing the Court.

Faki said: “The African Union Commission looks forward to working with the Government of South Sudan to ensure the finalization and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Court at the earliest opportunity.”

Besides the Hybrid Court, AU and the government of South Sudan will also set up transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation, and healing institutions in order to bring justice and healing to all South Sudanese.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Rome talks won’t take place as planned Previous Post