AU chair calls for ‘dialogue over military intervention’ in Africa

The Chairperson of the African Union has called on leaders to ensure peace, along with security prevails to spur development in the continent.

In a message to African leaders to mark the “Africa Day 2020,” Cyril Ramaphosa says leaders should nurture unity, provide equal services and promote justice in their countries.

He said this will ensure this year’s theme of “silencing the guns in the context of the coronavirus” is actualized.

President Ramaphosa further urged African leaders to embrace dialogue and prioritize peace and development in their countries.

“We must not under any circumstances allow this global health emergency to derail our efforts to silence the guns on our continent. The tragic conflicts that are breading instability in a number of countries on our continent are exerting a heavy toll on human life and they must end,” he stated.

Ramaphosa also pressed regional economic groups, civil society organizations and the private sector to strengthen collaborative efforts in the continent.

“We must not let up on our efforts to drive the African agenda of security, peace and stability of democracy and human rights of women’ emancipation and the protection of the environment,” he insisted.

The Africa Day is observed annually on May 25, to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity, OAU, which was created in 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“We must continue to affirm the supremacy of dialogue over military intervention,” Ramaphosa concluded.

