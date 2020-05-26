26th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
AU chair calls for ‘dialogue over military intervention’ in AfricaBor residents told to prepare for flash floodsS.Sudan COVID-19 cases surpass neighbouring countriesAnother woman gang-raped in Juba’s hotspotIGAD envoy demands an end to all forms of violence

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | World News   |   AU chair calls for ‘dialogue over military intervention’ in Africa

AU chair calls for ‘dialogue over military intervention’ in Africa

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa. PHOTO: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The Chairperson of the African Union has called on leaders to ensure peace, along with security prevails to spur development in the continent.

In a message to African leaders to mark the “Africa Day 2020,” Cyril Ramaphosa says leaders should nurture unity, provide equal services and promote justice in their countries.

He said this will ensure this year’s theme of “silencing the guns in the context of the coronavirus” is actualized.

President Ramaphosa further urged African leaders to embrace dialogue and prioritize peace and development in their countries.

“We must not under any circumstances allow this global health emergency to derail our efforts to silence the guns on our continent. The tragic conflicts that are breading instability in a number of countries on our continent are exerting a heavy toll on human life and they must end,” he stated.

Ramaphosa also pressed regional economic groups, civil society organizations and the private sector to strengthen collaborative efforts in the continent.

“We must not let up on our efforts to drive the African agenda of security, peace and stability of democracy and human rights of women’ emancipation and the protection of the environment,” he insisted.

The Africa Day is observed annually on May 25, to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity, OAU, which was created in 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“We must continue to affirm the supremacy of dialogue over military intervention,” Ramaphosa concluded.

Total Page Visits: 16 - Today Page Visits: 16

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims 1

Machar’s office rejects medical evacuation claims

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’ 2

Ateny says ‘Kiir is healthy in his house’

Published Saturday, May 23, 2020

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards 3

Kiir and aides given ‘unproven’ virus protection cards

Published Sunday, May 24, 2020

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death 4

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death

Published 23 hours ago

Ethiopian cops brutalize S Sudanese student protesters 5

Ethiopian cops brutalize S Sudanese student protesters

Published Friday, May 22, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

AU chair calls for ‘dialogue over military intervention’ in Africa

Published 1 min ago

Bor residents told to prepare for flash floods

Published 50 mins ago

Clarification on ‘delegation’ and ‘succession’ of powers in peace presidency

Published 5 hours ago

S.Sudan COVID-19 cases surpass neighbouring countries

Published 7 hours ago

Another woman gang-raped in Juba’s hotspot

Published 10 hours ago

IGAD envoy demands an end to all forms of violence

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.