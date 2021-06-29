29th June 2021
AU concerned by exclusion of AstraZeneca in new EU passport system

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

The African Union has expressed concern over exclusion of a covid-19 vaccine widely used in Africa in a new European Union passport system.

According to AU, the EU intends to issue “green pass” only to vaccines that have received EU-wide marketing authorization.

The means that only AstraZeneca vaccine produced and authorized in Europe (Vaxzervria) is included while the same formation of the vaccine produced under license by the Serum Institute of India, is excluded.

The AU argued that under such regulations, persons who received Covishield, despite being able to demonstrate proof of vaccination, would continue to be subject to public health restrictions, including limitations of movement and testing requirements.

“The current applicability guidelines put at risk the equitable treatment of persons having received their vaccines in countries profiting from the EU-supported COVAX Facility, including the majority of the African Union Member States,” partly reads a statement.

South Sudan is among countries benefiting from the India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine having received 132, 000 doses of the franchised jab from India in April 2021.

The step by the EU implies that South Sudan could as well be affected.

The African Union and Africa Center Disease Control and Prevention has therefore urged the EU Commission to consider increasing mandatory access to those vaccines deemed suitable for global rollout through the EU-supported COVAX Facility.

