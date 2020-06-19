AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

The African Union has sanctioned South Sudan over outstanding contributions to the continental body.



South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan on 9 July 2011, joined the African Union on 27 July 2011, becoming the 54th member.

As part of member contributions to the continent, a country is expected to annually pay its membership fees.

But according to the South Sudan ambassador to Ethiopia – Petia Morgan, the country has not paid its contributions amounting to just over 9 million dollars ($9,191,234.02) to the AU budget and peace funds for the last three years.

The outstanding arrears have now led to the sanctioning of the country on 16th June by the African Union.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seen by Eye Radio today, Amb. Morgan described as “embarrassing and dramatic” when South Sudanese diplomats were barred from attending AU meeting four days ago.

“The mission would like to inform your esteemed office that our country has been sanctioned due to lack of payment of its contribution to the African Union,” Amb. Morgan said in the letter.

South Sudan has a lot of unpaid arrears to regional, international, and global bodies it subscribes to.

The country is also yet to clear its arrears to the East African Community to which it owes about 24 million dollars.

Total Page Visits: 231 - Today Page Visits: 231