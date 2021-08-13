Auditor-General challenged to audit NTC spending

A political analyst has called on the Auditor-General to audit how the National Transitional Committee spent millions of dollars allocated for the implementation of the peace agreement.

The National Audit-Chamber is mandated by the 2018 peace agreement to audit and report on all public funds and financial dealings to relevant institutions such as the reconstituted national parliament or the Council of States.

According to Dr. James Okuk, President Salva Kiir in early 2019, pledged $100 million for the peace implementation.

Most of the funds were to be used for the training, unification and deployment of the necessary unified forces.

It is also unclear how the NTC utilized the funds since soldiers at the cantonment sites have continued to complain of lack of shelter, clean drinking water, and medical supplies.

The UN said the lack of resources resulted in the death of some soldiers, while others deserted the cantonment camps to fend for themselves.

“If we still have forces that need to be graduated and there was money given for their graduation, where did this money go?” He asked.

Dr. Okuk urged the Auditor-General to find out how the National Transitional Committee, under Tut Gatluak has utilized the funds.

“You woundn’t be surprised if discovered that some generals played around with the money that could have helped implement the security arrangements,” he added.

According to the revitalized peace deal, the transitional government shall ensure that government finances are managed responsibly and that budget execution is enforced in accordance with the law.

It also directs that the government shall ensure that all its transactions are transparent and subject to auditing and oversight to promote accountability.

However, some activists earlier called upon the president to have the NTC spending audited, a call that seems to have been ignored.