Augustino consults peace parties on state gov’ts

The Interim-Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission says he is consulting the peace parties over the formation of the state governments.

Disagreements over the allocation of states to peace parties have been delaying the full establishment of the coalition government.

The revitalized peace agreement states that 55 % of the state governors will be for the government; 27% for IO, OPP with 8% and the remaining 10 % for SSOA.

The government is reportedly insisting on taking six states while offering 2 states to SPLM-IO, 1 state to SSOA, and another 1 to OPP.

Despite a series of meetings on this issue, the parties have been unable to reach a compromise.

“I had the opportunity to meet with Dr.Riek Machar the First Vice President of South Sudan and I came to consult him on the progress on the formation of the state’s governments, the other day I have met with President Salva Kiir on the same issue, it’s an issue that requires to be resolved urgently and today I had the opportunity to discuss the same with the first vice president,” Ambassador Augostino Njoroge told the press in yesterday.

“Its work on progress and hopefully, we will see the two leaders take this matter with the urgency that it deserved and agree on the matter of sharing the governors of the states.”

The peace parties formed the Presidency in February and later the cabinet in March, but state governments are yet to be formed.