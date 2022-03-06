Authorities concerned with rising numbers of suicide cases being reported

A data collected by Eye Radio in some states show that suicide is on the rise in South Sudan.

The author looks at the suicide rate in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Lakes, Eastern Equatoria and Jonglei states.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Northern Bahr el Ghazal state police spokesperson says they have recorded 38 suicide cases in 2021.

Capt. Guot Guot Akol pointed out that 27 were women and girls – and 11 were men.

“In 2021, according to the statistic, we registered like 6 different suicides in different areas in Aweil North County,” Capt. Guot told Eye Radio.

“In Aweil East County, we have 4, Aweil center, we have 4, and Aweil South County, we have 7, in Aweil West County, we have 6, and Aweil town, we have 11. So we have a total of 38 suicide cases compared to 24 in 2020.

“When we analyze it, we found that the suicide case has risen so far more than the other two or three years back.”

It’s not only in Northern Bahr el Ghazal where significant number of suicide cases have been recorded.

In Lakes state, the Police Spokesperson, Major Elijah Mabor says this has also become a common phenomenon in the area.

“For this year alone, starting from January up to February, we have registered about 9 suicide cases and two attempt and if you add to the other cases of the last year, you may reach 20 to 30,” Major Mabor said.

Meanwhile in Jonglei, the State Police Commissioner says they too have registered about six suicide cases in Bor County alone.

Major Gen. Joseph Mayen Akon says the statistics may be high in the state.

“What we know are six [suicide cases] but if you go out like last year 2021, there were a lot of cases without including other counties, I am talking about Bor County, including the Bor town,” Maj Gen. Akon said.

In Eastern Equatoria, the Police Commissioner there says they have also registered high number of suicides cases in the state.

Major General James Monday Enoka told Eye Radio that about 27 cases have been recorded in the last 12 months.

“We registered 27 cases from January 2021 to January 2022 and it is a concern. Out of these 27 cases, 15 cases were committed using rope,” Maj Gen. Monday said.

“We had 10 people who have killed themselves using their own rifles making 26, and one case was someone who torched himself in his house.”

Suicide is a serious public health problem in developing countries; however, it is preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions.

Authorities have attributed the rise of suicide cases to economic hardship, social issues and lack of psychological support.

Major Elijah Mabor, Lakes State Police Spokesperson called on the national government and nongovernmental organizations to embark on awareness and more counseling centers in the country.

“I am calling on well-wishers to carry on counseling or awareness campaigns simply because all these cases might be triggered by either the condition people are living in South Sudan, other cases might be minor which can be ironed out when they are shared with other people,” Mabor said.

“I suggest if there is intervention to carry out awareness or counseling, I think it may improve this situation.”

Major General James Monday Enoka, the Police Commissioner in Eastern Equatoria state also agrees with Major Elijah Mabor.

Enoka says creating conducive environment for citizens to go for their business in critical to reduce suicide cases in the country.

“We need to create a conducive environment, first of all, improve the living standard, working to eliminate poverty and also working to address the trauma through trauma healing,” Monday said.

“Second, maintaining peace in the country is paramount. If there is peace, there is progress, there is development, people can solve their problems and this social pressure will be minimized.”

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for people between the age of 15 and 29 years globally.

According to WHO data, as of 2019 South Sudan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, occupying 13th position out of 172 countries surveyed globally, and 4th in Africa.

In South Sudan, suicide exceedingly affects internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing in protection of civilians (PoCs) sites due to factors inherent to confinement, limited possibilities for income generation, idleness, substance abuse, criminality, armed conflict, and gender-based violence.