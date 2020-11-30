Authorities in Torit investigating the killing of 2 brothers

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria are investigating circumstances under which two brothers were shot dead in separate incidents last week.

One of them, Peter Odee Solomon was said to be a 2nd lieutenant in the National Security Service.

He was shot while on boda-boda with his wife in Torit last Thursday.

The press secretary of Governor Louis Lobong Orinya Godfrey told Eye Radio at the weekend that the assailants are still at large.

“The National Security officer who was the head of the protection unit in former defunct Torit state in the office of the governor, Peter Odee Solomon was shot dead when he was going home with his wife. He was probably 41 or 44,” said the press secretary of Governor.

“It happened around 10 O’clock. The wife was slapped by the gunmen and they left the wife.”

Peter Odee had served as the head of the protective unit in the defunct Torit State governor Tobiolo Alberio Oromo’s office.

In another incident, the late’s brother who had traveled from Juba for his brother’s funeral was also gunned down on Friday evening.

He was reportedly shot by a security officer deployed at the funeral to keep mourners secure.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear as mourners say the incident happened at night.

Mr. Orinya stated that the soldier who shot the brother of the national security officer was apprehended and is being interrogated.

He however says authorities are still searching for the criminals who short 2nd Lt. Peter Odee Solomon.

“Still there is no arrest but we are hopeful that the criminal will be arrested, the person who shot the other brother to the officer is apprehended and is under investigation now,” said Orinya Godfrey.

“The investigation is ongoing currently to find the killer of the officer. The CID, the National Security, and all the sister security organs are doing their work investigating in regard to this crime.”

The killings happened barely three weeks after an attack on a vehicle belonging to the Governor of Eastern Equatoria state resulted in the death of a National Security Service officer.

