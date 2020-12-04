4th December 2020
Aviation authority is not remitting collections, says economic cluster

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

An aerial view of a section of Juba International Airport, April 2019 | Credit | Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

The Civil Aviation Authority is not fully remitting its tax collections to the national coffers, the economic cluster sub-committee on non-oil revenue has learnt.

Onyoti Adigo, who heads the cabinet-level subcommittee, says millions of pounds are being collected at the airport by the body, but it is being mismanaged.

“With the millions of pounds coming in, it ends up with civil aviation only and nothing goes to the Ministry of Finance,” Adigo told SSBC during a visit to Juba International Airport on Thursday.

He said the committee also found that “poor management” has demoralized some airport staff, especially those working at the control tower.

“The people working on the tower are complaining that they are not being paid, while there is a lot of money that has been going to the Ministry of Transport,” Adigo continued.

The committee recommended investigation into the mismanagement of public funds by the aviation authority.

The non-oil revenues are, by law, wired into the account of the National Revenue Authority.

Established in 2018, the Revenue Authority is mandated to assess, collect, administrate and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenues.

In August, President Salva Kiir set up an economic crisis management committee tasked with reviving the country’s ailing economy.

The committee has since recommended for investigations into the management of finances by the country’s revenue collecting institutions.

It led to the dismissal of Erjok Bullen Geu, the then official who stopped announcing monthly collections and subsequent disappearance of millions of dollars.

Aviation authority is not remitting collections, says economic cluster

