Aviation Authority to screen all airlines following fatal crash

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority will screen all airline operators in an effort to alleviate recurrence of plane crashes in the country.

This was unveiled after a plane HK 4274, belonging to South Supreme Airlines crashed in Pieri area of Uror County, killing 10 people on Tuesday.

“The mitigation measures that we are going to put in place is we are going to screen all the aircraft including their documents and even the personal documents whether they are pilots or engineers to see the legality of their operation,” said David Subek, the Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are going to screen everybody including the planes and secondly we are going to give some training to our engineers and the technician so that they can work effectively and efficiently and we are also bringing in some experts from the region to help us in the screening process.”

President Salva Kiir has ordered the suspension of Supreme Airlines operations in South Sudan after its plane crashed killing 10 people on board in Jonglei on Monday.

Fatal plane accidents are common in the country.

So far, 11 planes have crashed in the country since 2011 – killing 93 people and living 132 injuries and survivors.

In August last year, a commercial plane crashed in Kemiru area of Juba, killing seven people shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport.

Also in September 2018, a chartered Let-410 UVP crashed into Lake Shambe in Yirol, Lakes state killing at least 20 people, including an Anglican Bishop.

