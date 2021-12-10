Aviation union decries lack of job opportunities

The South Sudan Aviation Union has decried lack of employment for South Sudanese pilots in the country.

The Union says there are close to eighty qualified South Sudanese pilots in the country.

Yesterday, the union members met Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster Taban Deng Gai on the issue.

Samson Ohide, the Union Secretary General, says out of 75 pilots only six are employed.

“We talked about the creation of jobs for pilots in South Sudan and there are more South Sudanese pilots in South Sudan, we are more than 75 pilots in the country,” Samson Ohide said.

“Out of the 75 pilots in South Sudan we realized that only six pilots are working, and the rest are not working. We talk about the readiness of the South Sudan Union of pilots to work with Civil Aviation in South Sudan.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter