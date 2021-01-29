29th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News | States   |   Aweil man kills in-law over unpaid bride price

Aweil man kills in-law over unpaid bride price

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A 48-year-old man has been reportedly arrested for killing his father-in-law in a dispute over unpaid bride price in Aweil North County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

According to the executive director of Aweil Community Based Organization Forum, Santino Deng Ngong, the incident took place at Ariath Payam, after an argument, on Tuesday.

“The son-in-law turned against the father-in-law and cut him with a machete and knife, killing him instantly,” Deng said on Friday.

The victim is identified as Chan Deng Deng, 63; and the suspect, Ajou Akuei Ajou.

Ajou has seven children with the daughter of late Chan, a police officer who declined to be named told Eye Radio.

His first daughter, the officer said, was recently married, prompting his father-in-law to ask Ajou to clear the unpaid bride price for his daughter – a debt he traced back to over 20 years.

However, Ajou allegedly refused to clear it, forcing Late Chan to go to court and open a case against his son-in-law.

But Ajou reportedly waylaid his father-in-law, while returning from a police station where he reported the issue.

The state authorities are now holding Ajou in Aweil town, awaiting trial.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’ 1

Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 2

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors 3

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors

Published Friday, January 22, 2021

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars 4

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba 5

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan, Ethiopia security services agree to cooperate in regional issues

Published 14 mins ago

Aweil man kills in-law over unpaid bride price

Published 4 hours ago

S Sudan among most corrupt countries, again – report

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir replaces Warrap governor

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir urged to withdraw ‘I will not intervene again’ statement

Published 7 hours ago

Working hours to remain 8 to 5 despite new time zone

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.