Babu trial: Investigator presents evidence in court

The first court hearing on the Babu Emmanuel Lokiri was held on Friday at the High Court in Juba.

Lokiri, aged 24, is accused of the gruesome killing of three siblings at Rock city in August.

He is said to have used a machete to end the lives of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

The 24-year-old student of medicine at the University of Juba is a close relative of the victims.

The public court session was adjourned last week due to a small court space at Gudele.

At the High Court, the accused was brought in together with his mother who is also accused of concealing the crime.

The prosecutor presented exhibits used for committing the crime, including a video clip demonstrating how the crime unfolded.

Col. George Lado Wani, the police investigator read out a statement recorded by Babu during investigations.

According to the statement, Babu narrated how he committed the crime:

“I went to the home of my uncle who is close to my mother. I usually go there. When I went there I had a knife with me. When I knocked on the door, the middle daughter of my uncle came and opened the door.”

“I found them watching television. I then put my phone to charge. I asked them where their mother was and they said she had gone out. When my phone charged a bit, I pocketed it. They were watching children’s programs and I asked them to change the channel and they refused. I asked them for the remote of the television and they said there was no remote, then I got angry,” he explained.

The presiding judge Duoth Kulang, adjourned the session to Monday for the defense and prosecution teams to argue their case.

Bubu is being tried under Article 140\206 of the Penal Code Act of South Sudan.

