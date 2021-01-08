Bakosoro calls for unity over state gov’t formation

The former elected governor of Western Equatoria has called for unity among politicians of the state after some reportedly called for political autonomy from the current state government.

There are reports that some people in the eastern counties are not happy with the appointment of the governor and deputy governor -all from the same region of the state.

Others reportedly feel alienated from the top leadership that will govern the state.

This is after the SPLM chose Gaaniko Kennedy Baime as deputy governor to Alfred Futuyo Karaba, a nominee of the SPLM-IO.

Both are said to be from Yambio counties.

But politicians and their constituents in the counties of Tombura, Maridi and greater Mundri say they have been sidelined during the appointment.

Some are reportedly threatening not to participate in the state government-even if appointed into the cabinet.

Western Equatoria state governor is yet to appoint ministers and commissioners, including other local level government officials.

The former governor of the state, who is also the Minister of Public Service called for dialogue.

Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro was speaking during a press conference in Yambio town Thursday.

The revitalized peace agreement expects both national and state governments to ensure they lay the foundation for a united, peaceful and prosperous society based on justice, equality, respect for human rights and the rule of law.

It also emphasizes the inclusivity of diverse communities, women, and other vulnerable groups in decision-making processes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter