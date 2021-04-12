12th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Bandit killed on Lorit-Lafon road

Bandit killed on Lorit-Lafon road

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 mins ago

 

A member of an armed civilian group has been killed following a brief exchange of gunfire between the army and armed men along the Torit–Lafon road.

A Landcruiser carrying security officers encountered four armed men who had blocked the Lafon road yesterday afternoon.

According to Eastern Equatoria State police spokesperson, the bandits shot at the officers prompting them to respond.

Major Justin Cleopus explained: “The officers were on a mission to Lafon, but when they reached the junction of Loronyo and Loudo, they found four-armed men who had blocked the road with wood and thorns. When the officers inquired why the roadblock, two of the armed me ran away, but the other two fired two bullets at the officers. So the officers responded by killing one and wounding the other.”

Major Justin says two of the bandits escaped.

He added that the wounded suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Awet Santino.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes 1

Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

Bilpam deploys force along highways 2

Bilpam deploys force along highways

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies 3

Former Gbudue state deputy governor dies

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 4

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published 9 hours ago

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks 5

Nearly 70 killed violently across S.Sudan in two weeks

Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bandit killed on Lorit-Lafon road

Published 2 mins ago

Experts advise for ‘cautious’ lifting of lockdown

Published 2 hours ago

How S.Sudan ‘deviated’ from Dr. Garang’s liberation principles

Published 3 hours ago

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published 5 hours ago

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published 9 hours ago

Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign accords to build $3.5 billion pipeline

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.