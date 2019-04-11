Bashir reportedly steps down

Sudanese President Omar Bashir has stepped down, Reuters news agency has reported.

Sudan’s state TV says the country’s armed forces will deliver an “important statement” and are asking the nation to “wait for it”.

Besides, senior officials of the ruling NCP are allegedly being arrested, including, Ahmed Mohamed Harun, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, and Awad Ahmed al-Jas.

According to the state media, a transitional council, chaired by Lieutenant-General Awad Bin Auf, has been set up to oversee the power transfer.

Al Jazeera is also reporting that the army has also closed down Khartoum International Airport and the state-run television.

This comes amid months of protests against President Omar al-Bashir.

The mass protests, which have cost about 20 lives, began last December due to mounting economic crisis over the past year, characterized by acute shortage of foreign currency, rising cost of food items and medicines as well as high inflation that stands at 70%.

Omar al-Bashir has been ruling the Sudan since 1989.

He’s also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, war crimes and other crimes against humanity.