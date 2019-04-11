11th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  World News   |   Bashir reportedly steps down

Bashir reportedly steps down

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 12 hours ago

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir

Sudanese President Omar Bashir has stepped down, Reuters news agency has reported.

Sudan’s state TV says the country’s armed forces will deliver an “important statement” and are asking the nation to “wait for it”.

Besides, senior officials of the ruling NCP are allegedly being arrested, including, Ahmed Mohamed Harun, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, and Awad Ahmed al-Jas.

According to the state media, a transitional council, chaired by Lieutenant-General Awad Bin Auf,  has been set up to oversee the power transfer.

Al Jazeera is also reporting that the army has also closed down Khartoum International Airport and the state-run television.

This comes amid months of protests against President Omar al-Bashir.

The mass protests, which have cost about 20 lives, began last December due to mounting economic crisis over the past year, characterized by acute shortage of foreign currency, rising cost of food items and medicines as well as high inflation that stands at 70%.

Omar al-Bashir has been ruling the Sudan since  1989.

He’s also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, war crimes and other crimes against humanity.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Museveni’s advise to Kiir: Colonial boundaries the best option, but prioritize citizens’ welfare 1

Museveni’s advise to Kiir: Colonial boundaries the best option, but prioritize citizens’ welfare

Published Friday, April 5, 2019

Bashir reportedly steps down 2

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published 12 hours ago

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member 3

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports 4

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Jubek governor offers Chinese construction company land 5

Jubek governor offers Chinese construction company land

Published Friday, April 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudanese reject interim military leadership

Published 4 hours ago

Sudanese army arrests Bashir, takes over power

Published 6 hours ago

Meet Amer Mangar, the first S. Sudanese female pilot in Australia

Published 11 hours ago

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published 12 hours ago

Gov’t reacts to old ‘use of women as wages in conflict’ report

Published 1 day ago

New law to end NSS arbitrary arrests

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.