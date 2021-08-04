Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

The family of Footballer Aluel Garang Garang aka Aluel Messi, the wife of the national minister of Humanitarian Affairs, has confirmed reports of wife battery against their daughter.

Over the last week, social media has been abuzz with reports of Aluel being tortured by her husband, Minister Peter Mayen Majongdit.

It is alleged that Aluel engaged in a fight at home with Mayen, resulting in her being whipped all over the body and stabbed in the leg.

According to her paternal uncle, the case of domestic violence was reported to the family last week.

Deng Garang told Eye Radio that Aluel is recovering from head and leg injuries.

“As a family, we are not happy; we are so emotional and this is unbecoming,” Garang told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Aluel is now in Kuajok and she is still locked in and has no access to us. She doesn’t have a phone because her phone was destroyed by Hon. Peter Mayen.”

Pictures of the young woman being currently circulated online show Aluel with a swollen face as a result of the suspected beatings.

Garang claimed that Aluel is being denied leaving her matrimonial home in Kuajok town by Minister Mayen and his family.

He says Aluel’s family demands that she be returned to them.

“Our call as a family is that, we are urging the Kuach community where Mayen belongs to send us back our daughter,” he added.

Aluel’s family described the incident as a case of domestic violence perpetrated by a constitutional post-holder.

This is not the first controversy involving Peter Mayen and his wife.

Early this year, Mayen was accused of dragging his wife Aluel out of a football match that she was participating in, in Aweil town.

Eye Radio’s attempts to get a reaction from Minister Peter Mayen were not immediately successful.

