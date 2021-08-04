4th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

OPP Leader Peter Mayen cum minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. He allegedly battered his wife recently | Credit | Courtesy

The family of Footballer Aluel Garang Garang aka Aluel Messi, the wife of the national minister of Humanitarian Affairs, has confirmed reports of wife battery against their daughter.

Over the last week, social media has been abuzz with reports of Aluel being tortured by her husband, Minister Peter Mayen Majongdit.

It is alleged that Aluel engaged in a fight at home with Mayen, resulting in her being whipped all over the body and stabbed in the leg.

According to her paternal uncle, the case of domestic violence was reported to the family last week.

Deng Garang told Eye Radio that Aluel is recovering from head and leg injuries.

“As a family, we are not happy; we are so emotional and this is unbecoming,” Garang told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Aluel is now in Kuajok and she is still locked in and has no access to us. She doesn’t have a phone because her phone was destroyed by Hon. Peter Mayen.”

Aluel Messi after the battery in Kuajok, Warrap State

Pictures of the young woman being currently circulated online show Aluel with a swollen face as a result of the suspected beatings.

Garang claimed that Aluel is being denied leaving her matrimonial home in Kuajok town by Minister Mayen and his family.

He says Aluel’s family demands that she be returned to them.

“Our call as a family is that, we are urging the Kuach community where Mayen belongs to send us back our daughter,” he added.

Aluel’s family described the incident as a case of domestic violence perpetrated by a constitutional post-holder.

This is not the first controversy involving Peter Mayen and his wife.

Early this year, Mayen was accused of dragging his wife Aluel out of a football match that she was participating in, in Aweil town.

Eye Radio’s attempts to get a reaction from Minister Peter Mayen were not immediately successful.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published 20 hours ago

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments 2

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai 3

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 4

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published 8 hours ago

Legislators finally sworn in Juba 5

Legislators finally sworn in Juba

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Breastfeeding: mother regrets mixed feeding baby before six months

Published 1 hour ago

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published 2 hours ago

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published 4 hours ago

Athing Mu wins gold for USA

Published 7 hours ago

Nimule police detain six pastors over fistfight

Published 7 hours ago

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.