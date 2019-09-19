19th September 2019
Bieh floods displaces thousands

Author: Rose Enosa | Published: 4 hours ago

Residents of Thiet area, Tonj State cross to dry land after heavy rains.

Thousands of people are now homeless after heavy rains destroyed their homes in Bieh State.

This is according to state director of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Nhial Kuk.

He says the downpour have submerged villages, forcing the people to living in the open on high grounds.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Kuk appealed for quick humanitarian intervention.

“The civil population in the area are really affected by the flood that has displaced local residence from their villages. They have left their area and now they are residing in an open environment. Where there’s no shelter, no food, no clean water, no saucepan, no jerrycans and other basic needs.”

He called on humanitarian affairs to come to the rescue of those who have been affected.

This is the second time this week flood waters have displaced thousands of people.

On Monday, nearly 3,000 people were reportedly affected by flash floods in Tombura State.

