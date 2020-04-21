Bishop Hiboro calls for sustained peace implementation

The Bishop of Tombura-Yambio Diocese has urged South Sudanese leaders to ensure the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement remains on course.

Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala says nothing should be allowed to derail the peace after the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

According to the Vatican News, the Bishop acknowledged the appointment of the national ministers but described the process as incomplete due to the absence of state governors.

“The incomplete formation of the government has halted progress and left people in suspense,” he stated.

The Presidency, which comprises of representatives of government and opposition parties, is yet to agree on state governments.

There have been reports of cattle-related, communal and inter-clan clashes in some states, particularly in Jonglei, Warrap and Lakes.

Some observers argue that such incidents could be contained by state governors.

In his statement, Bishop Hiboro says everything seems to be at a standstill since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He said the partial formation of the government is delaying the country’s advancement to sustainable peace and service delivery.

“Let us all work towards making this ideal a reality for every South Sudanese, for we have no other country,” Bishop Hiboro added.

The prelate also underscored that South Sudan needs a full government to fight the pandemic.

“We have now at hand a bigger enemy which threatens us all. That being the case, we cannot afford any further hostilities,” he emphasised.

South Sudan has four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Most of the officials in the coalition government, including the First Vice President, are engaged in efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

Recently, a political activist shared similar views with the Bishop by noting that there is a leadership vacuum in the states –especially at such a time of an outbreak.

Dr. James Okuk described it as “a double tragedy for the country if all efforts are put towards the fight against COVID-19 forgetting implementation of the peace deal.

“As far as we are concern about our health, we need to be concerned about our peace. Both have to go hand in hand.”