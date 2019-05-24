24th May 2019
Bishop Stephen Nyodho appointed by Pope Francis

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 1 min ago

Bishop Stephen Nyodho second from left [Photo|courtesy]

Pope Francis has appointed Father Stephen Nyodho bishop of the catholic diocese of Malakal.

In an announcement letter extended to Eye Radio by the Apostolic Nunclature in South Sudan, Father Nyodho was appointed by the Holy Father today, Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Until today, Father Nyodho was the Vicar General of the catholic diocese of Malakal.

The 43-year-old church leader was ordained a priest for the same diocese in 2005, shortly after completing his studies in Theology.

Since then, he has held various positions – including being Parish Vicar of the Christ the King Cathedral, Malakal from 2008 to 2009; and Director of the Diocesan Center for Pastoral Care from 2009 to 2013.

Father Nyodho holds a Doctorate in Moral Theology from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas.

