30th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Politics   |   Blocking hybrid court confirms atrocities were committed -FoDAG

Blocking hybrid court confirms atrocities were committed -FoDAG

Author: Garang Abraham Malak | Published: 4 hours ago

Michael Edward Ranneberger is a former United States Ambassador to Kenya.

Hiring a lobbyist to have the establishment of hybrid court obstructed is a clear “confirmation” that the Kiir administration has committed atrocities in the conflict, a civil society activist has said.

The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that there shall be a hybrid court in South Sudan – a key part of the peace deal, aimed at holding war criminals accountable in the conflict which has killed nearly 400,000 people and forced 4 million South Sudanese to flee their homes.

Recently, the government of South Sudan, according to multiple media reports, hired an American lobby group to improve its relations with the US government, delay and ultimately block the establishment of the hybrid court, among others.

When contacted by Eye Radio Monday, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny, declined to comment on the matter.

However, this has been confirmed by the US ambassador to South Sudan – Thomas Hushek – who told the media on Monday that he indeed met Ambassador Michael Ranneberger when he was in Juba to seal the 3-million-dollar deal with the government of South Sudan.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio Tuesday, Jame Kolok, the Executive Director of Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance or FoDAG, said the move is a violation of the new peace accord.

“By moving towards obstructing the establishment of a hybrid court, it tells us that in one way or the other, it’s actually a confirmation that atrocities have been committed,” said Kolok.

“To us a Transitional Justice Group, we have always say it’s high time that this country worked towards ending impunity.”

The government often dismisses reports of rights violations, saying they are “clearly orchestrated to tarnish the image of the government.”

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks 1

IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks

Published Friday, April 26, 2019

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’ 2

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’

Published Friday, April 26, 2019

Cantonment of forces far from complete -CTSAMVM 3

Cantonment of forces far from complete -CTSAMVM

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019

Veteran Journalist Alfred Taban passes on 4

Veteran Journalist Alfred Taban passes on

Published Saturday, April 27, 2019

Controversy over interim govt schedule requires IGAD’s intervention 5

Controversy over interim govt schedule requires IGAD’s intervention

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Veteran journalist, Taban’s remains to be flown to hometown Kajo-Keji

Published 30 mins ago

Agree on priorities, do not alter elections date -Troika

Published 52 mins ago

Finance Ministry cancels all financial aid

Published 2 hours ago

Why Washington DC. can’t support SSPDF

Published 3 hours ago

Blocking hybrid court confirms atrocities were committed -FoDAG

Published 4 hours ago

Implementing security arrangement crucial to avoid recurrence of 2016 violence -SPLM-IO

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.