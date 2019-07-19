Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife

The editor-in-chief of the suspended al-Watan daily Arabic newspaper Michael Christopher is being held at the National Security detention facility in Juba, the wife has said.

On Monday, Michael Christopher who boarded a flight to the Kenyan capital Nairobi was forced to disembark from the plane at the Juba international airport.

Christopher told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the security officers confiscated his passport, preventing him from traveling and was told to go to report to the National Security.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Mrs. Balita Rial said on Wednesday, her husband went to the National security office at Blue house to inquire why national security confiscated his passport.

“Honestly, they did not say anything up to now when he was disembarked from the plane they just confiscated his passport and told him to go there,” she said.

Mrs. Balita said she met her husband on Thursday at Blue House after she was allowed to see him.

She said her husband told her that nobody questioned or talk to him since he first went to Blue House on Wednesday.

“He went there on Wednesday evening the 17th and didn’t come back until now. When he went there he told me that they (national security) did not ask him or question him or anything they’re just holding him in there,” said the wife of Christopher.

Mrs. Balita appealed to the National Security Service to release her husband.

“I just want to request the national security that arrested my husband, Michael Christopher to release him as soon as possible,” said the editor wife.

About three months ago, the Media Authority suspended his newspaper, al-Watan over what it called renewal of license issue.

Earlier, Christopher was forced to apologize for writing about the anti-Bashir protests in the Sudan.