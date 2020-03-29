29th March 2020
Bodabodas banned from transporting passengers over conronavirus

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

PHOTO: Boda-Boda-Riders-In-Juba File Photo

Bodabodas have been banned from transporting passengers and public buses are permitted to take passengers to half capacity as the government moved to contain the spread of Coronavirus infections countrywide, the high-level taskforce has said.

This was agreed during the high-level meeting chaired by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar on Saturday in Juba.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the high-level task force says it has observed that hawkers continue to go about their business and buses Noah Taxis, Rakshas and bodabodas overloading with passengers.

It says this poses a potentially significant risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The committee, however, resolved to ban bodabodas from transporting passengers.

It permits Rakshas to carry only two passengers at a time and deliver cargo goods.

“The high-level taskforce further observed with trepidation that hawkers continue to wonder about; and buses, Noah Taxis, Rakshas, and Bodabodas overloaded with passengers which, poses a potentially significant risk of spreading the infection,” the statement said.

“The task force, therefore, resolves to ban haking; Bodabodas are banned from ferrying passengers except for cargo delivery.”

“Rakshas will be permitted to ferry two passengers only, while Noah Taxis and buses shall be allowed to take passengers to half capacity.”

In Juba and other major towns in South Sudan, bodabodas are the main means of transports.

The committee, however, allowed Noah Taxis and other public buses to take passengers to half capacity.

In a statement, the taskforce ordered for the closure of businesses selling non-essential commodities in the country.

The task force directed shops and businesses selling non-essential commodities such as electronics, phones, and clothes, hair salons, barbershops, manicure and beauty shops to cease operation and shut down.

The task force, however, allowed shops and businesses dealing in food commodities, medicines, fuel, groceries, fruits, and vegetables to continue operating.

The high-level task force instructed the Juba city council, other city and town council authorities across the country as well as the traffic police to impose this order with an immediate effect.

South Sudan and WHO say the country remains coronavirus free.

