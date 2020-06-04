Bor authorities warn against protests over Sherikat shooting

The Secretary-General of Jonglei State has threatened to take action against anyone who protests in Bor town again in the name of the deadly Sherikat shooting in Juba.

On Wednesday morning, a soldier reportedly shot dead at least five civilians over a land dispute at Shirkat.

This sparked protests, with demonstrators singing anti-President Salva Kiir slogans because the suspect was a President’s relative.

In Bor town, similar protests were held in solidarity with the victims, who hailed from Jonglei.

But the Secretary-General of Jonglei State, Mabior Atem warned the angry youths against taking to the streets to express their anger.

“I have already talked to my law enforcement agency to make sure that nobody is causing a scenario like what happened yesterday,” Atem said on Thursday.

He said instead of protesting, the youths should deliver a written petition to the authorities.

“But if you go to a public road, condemning the president of this country, who was elected by the people of South Sudan, we as a government we cannot appreciate that. And this is a position we are telling our law enforcement agency.”

“Anybody who is going to go on the road again in the name of the incident which happened in Juba, we will arrest them. No compromise on that,” Arem warned.

