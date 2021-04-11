11th April 2021
Bor doctors abandon Covid-19 facility over pay

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

At least 34 health care workers in Jonglei state have laid down their tools demanding unpaid risk allowances.

The health workers at Critical Care Centre, a Covid-19 facility in Bor Town say the government and its partners have not been paying them for two months.

He says all the medical personnel stopped working on the 29th of last month.

“We wrote a letter to notify them about our demand, we need them to pay us our money for two months that is January and March that was our main complaint,” John Garang Reech, a Clinical Officer and a representative of the striking doctors said.

“Up to now, there is no report from Medical Del-mundo about the whereabouts of our money.”

The 34 healthcare workers comprising of nurses, clinical officers, and lab technicians – were contracted by Medical Del-Mundo, a Spanish health agency to take care of Covid-19 patients.

A clinical officer reportedly receives a monthly incentive of 350 dollars, clinical staff 300, nurse, 215 dollars; councilors 210, and support staff, 50 dollars.

