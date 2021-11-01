Bor State Hospital health workers call off strike

Health workers at Bor State Hospital in Jonglei State have resumed work two days after they laid down their tools over pay grievances.

This is according to the medical director of the hospital.

The over 200 staff staged the strike on Thursday after the authorities failed to meet their demands.

After a consultative meeting with the state governor at the weekend, UNICEF, which is the paying partner pledged to pay the workers in two weeks – a deal the health workers initially did not agree to.

“The said the money would be paid before 15 November or earlier,” Dr. Bol Chaw, medical director, told Eye Radio.

But the deal was strengthened by the governor, who promised to expedite the clearance of the 2-month incentives – ranging between 45 and nearly 700 US dollars, depending on positions.

“So, the governor said he would follow it up so that the payment would done earlier than that.”

The workers are financially supported by UNICEF through Médicos del Mundo or MDM.

However, after the MDM contract ended recently, CARE International took up the task but the transition has been delayed, resulting in the strike.

