22nd July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   BOSS urges mobile money transfer companies to adhere to regulations

BOSS urges mobile money transfer companies to adhere to regulations

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 16 hours ago

Central Bank Governor Dier Tong Ngor

Mobile money transfer companies have been urged by Central Bank to operate under the electronic and mobile money regulations of the country.

The governor of Central Bank, Dier Tong, said the companies should respect the bylaws which took the central bank almost a year to develop.

“We have been resisting giving licenses to these companies in the past because we didn’t have the regulations in place. So, these companies that have been launched recently were licensed after developing the regulations,” said Mr. Dier.

The governor made the remarks during a press conference after the 2nd quarter ordinary Meetings of Boards of Directors of the Bank of South Sudan.

Mr. Dier reveals that the regulation was developed after visiting several countries who have been using or used electronic and mobile money services.

“This took us more than a year to visit various countries in the region in order to learn from their experiences. The guidelines that we have now is based on experiences in the countries that have introduced electronic money and mobile money,” said Dier.

He further pointed out that the central bank will train staffs to monitor the parameters of the directives so that it is not abused by the companies.

“There are directives we will use to regulate the sector. It will depend on our ability to train staffs so that it’s not being abused,” said the governor of Central Bank.

The governor’s statements echo the minister of information, Michael Makuei’s warning to companies against stealing from the people in his speech at the launch of the first mobile money service – mGurush last week.

The mobile money transfer service operates the transfer of funds, paying bills, saving and borrowing money, and acquiring insurance coverage via mobile phones.

The newly established business is a joint partnership between Trinity Technologies and Zain Company.

The service is operational in the East African countries.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir bans singing of national song in his absence 1

Kiir bans singing of national song in his absence

Published 16 hours ago

Juba road accident claims life 2

Juba road accident claims life

Published Thursday, July 18, 2019

Why FDs rep to IBC resigned 3

Why FDs rep to IBC resigned

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists, pedestrians 4

Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists, pedestrians

Published Saturday, July 20, 2019

Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife 5

Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife

Published Friday, July 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

People reject Kiir’s “individual anthem” order

Published 9 hours ago

Latjor speaker voted out

Published 9 hours ago

Atlabara FC drawn against Al Ahly SC of Egypt

Published 14 hours ago

EAC urged to increase risk & crisis communication on Ebola

Published 15 hours ago

Gov’t, opposition forces ordered to assemble at cantonment sites

Published 15 hours ago

Gov’t approves $25m for a new stadium

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.