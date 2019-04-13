13th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia

Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Photo @ IGAD of a TBC member handing over report of the commission on tribal and state boundaries.

The minister of cabinet affairs has questioned why some members of the Technical Boundaries Commission are resigning.

Dr Martin Elia raised the concern during a meeting of the Re-constituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission in Juba on Friday.

This comes two weeks after TBC submitted its final report to Inter-governmental Authority on Development, IGAD recently.

In a statement earlier, IGAD said TBC based its report on the 1956 colonial boundary.

It was expected to list and map the tribal boundaries which are violated by the establishment of 32 states in the Republic of South Sudan.

“Now that the TBC is directed to address critical issues, we need to know why these members are resigning,” Dr Elia said.

So far, the report has not been made public.

But, Dr Elia who said he read the content, described it as superficial and is lacking a lot of details. “
He appeal to UK’s government to provide full details of what South Sudan looks like from 1947.

“It is there in their archives, and I’m a British citizen, and I know where it is,” he said.

According to the peace agreement, the TBC, comprising of experts from IGAD and Troika member countries, is mandated to define and demarcate the tribal areas of South Sudan as they stood on 1 January 1956 within 60 days.

It is not clear whether the mandate extends beyond the already elapsed timeline as stipulated in the agreement.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bashir reportedly steps down 1

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member 2

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports 3

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Sudanese reject interim military leadership 4

Sudanese reject interim military leadership

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal 5

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia

Published 1 min ago

IOM scales up support to returnees

Published 14 mins ago

Official clarifies reports of JIA shutdown

Published 22 mins ago

Dr Machar suggests six-month extension of pre-transitional period

Published 1 hour ago

Stolen teen reunited with family after eleven years

Published 18 hours ago

Cabinet affairs minister expresses frustration at R-JMEC’s report

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.