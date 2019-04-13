Boundaries commission members resigning, reveals Dr Elia

The minister of cabinet affairs has questioned why some members of the Technical Boundaries Commission are resigning.

Dr Martin Elia raised the concern during a meeting of the Re-constituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission in Juba on Friday.

This comes two weeks after TBC submitted its final report to Inter-governmental Authority on Development, IGAD recently.

In a statement earlier, IGAD said TBC based its report on the 1956 colonial boundary.

It was expected to list and map the tribal boundaries which are violated by the establishment of 32 states in the Republic of South Sudan.

“Now that the TBC is directed to address critical issues, we need to know why these members are resigning,” Dr Elia said.

So far, the report has not been made public.

But, Dr Elia who said he read the content, described it as superficial and is lacking a lot of details. “

He appeal to UK’s government to provide full details of what South Sudan looks like from 1947.

“It is there in their archives, and I’m a British citizen, and I know where it is,” he said.

According to the peace agreement, the TBC, comprising of experts from IGAD and Troika member countries, is mandated to define and demarcate the tribal areas of South Sudan as they stood on 1 January 1956 within 60 days.

It is not clear whether the mandate extends beyond the already elapsed timeline as stipulated in the agreement.