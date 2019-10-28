28th October 2019
Boxing: Pacquiao – and Jack Ma – send message to Floyd

Author: ABS-CBN Sports | Published: 14 hours ago

Manny Pacquiao and billionaire Jack Ma. Photo courtesy of Manny Pacquiao on Instagram

The back-and-forth between the camps of Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. continue.

This time, the “Pacman” got a boost from someone he calls a “good friend” – Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma.

Pacquiao posted a video of himself and the Chinese businessman working the mitts, before firing a shot at Mayweather.

“Floyd Mayweather, if you want a real fight, fight me. If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend, Jack Ma, will take care of you,” Pacquiao declared.

The 55-year-old Ma backed him up, saying: “Yeah, I am ready, any time, any place, Manny’s team is ready.”

Pacquiao and Mayweather have been trading barbs on social media for the past few months regarding a potential rematch.

The American comprehensively defeated Pacquiao when they faced off in May 2015, winning a unanimous decision. Pacquiao later revealed that he fought with an injured shoulder that later required surgery.

28th October 2019

