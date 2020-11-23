23rd November 2020
Bright Stars U-20 face Hippo in Arusha

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 5 hours ago

Bright Starlets during a recnt match | Credit | Kelly Abale

South Sudan on Monday kick start their Cecafa Under-20 Championship with a Group B fixture against Uganda at Sheikh Amri Abeid in Arusha, Tanzania.

The match begins at 4;00PM.

The winner of this tournament will qualify for the AFCON under-20 tournament set in Mauritania in 2021.

“The boys are ready for the game against Uganda. We have had better preparations for this tournament,” said Coach Simon James Yor.

Against South Sudan, Uganda Hippo face a team oozing with confidence after the senior team beat the Uganda Cranes 1-0 in Kenya in AFCON Qualifiers last week.

The national U-20 team have been camping in Arusha at Agha Khan University since November 9, with further preparation for the tournament.

Joseph Dhata, who recently signed for SC Vipers, is member of the South Sudan team.

After Uganda, the Bright Starlets will play Burundi on November 27 for their last group game.

The championship has nine teams:

Group A – Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti

Group B – Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda

Group C – Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan

The top team in each group will proceed to the semifinals, alongside the best runner-up.

