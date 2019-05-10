10th May 2019
Buay’s defense lawyer castigates military tribunal for lack of seriousness

Author: Obaj Okuch | Published: 5 hours ago

Major-General Stephen Buay speaks to soldiers in an unidentified location in South Sudan | File photo

Defense lawyers of the military leader accused of treason have described the court martial as a kangaroo court after five judges failed to show up yesterday.

The judicial panel – headed by Maj.-Gen. Thiik Achiek Hol, was set up by President Salva Kiir over a month ago to try General Stephen Buay.

A session could not be conducted as scheduled yesterday after only one judge showed up.

The court was supposed to listen to testimonies as it requested in the last session.

Attorney Philip Anyang was speaking to Eye Radio.

“It was session six for the hearing of the court witness. This morning we appeared in the court at 9:30. We were there up to 10:00 which was exactly the time the court was supposed to start.  To our surprise, none of the judges appeared then we later saw one of the members of the panel and then another came in later.”

Philip said that no communication was given as to why the judges did not turn up for the hearing.

Attorney Anyang went on to say that the defense lawyers may pull out from the case.

“This court is close to a Kangaroo court. It is a court that we really don’t understand.”            

Buay's defense lawyer castigates military tribunal for lack of seriousness

