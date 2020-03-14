Businessman donates food to starving peace soldiers

A South Sudanese businessman has donated 150 tons of food items to five cantonment sites in the greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

On Tuesday, a soldier told Eye Radio that they had been surviving on salt-flavored “asida” for the last two weeks at Wau training center.

The soldier who requested anonymity said over 3,000 soldiers deserted the place.

However, the SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang describes the allegation as “untrue.”

On Wednesday, SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson told Eye Radio that forces were suffering in the training centers and cantonment sites.

Speaking during the handover of the donation in Juba, Bibi Ali – a businessman who pledged the food items, said the donation idea is an individual’s effort towards strengthening the peace agreement.

“The contribution or the support from me by the name of Bibis Empire is the support within ourselves as we support peace because we are in need of peace,” said Bibi Ali.

“Everyone is supposed to support peace, and it is not a must to be 5 or 6 trucks even small things to support peace and our soldiers,” said the businessman.

For his part, the head of the Joint Defense Board in greater Bahr-el-Ghazal, Gen. Garang Ayii Akol said the donation will be distributed to five training centers in the region.

“The son of South Sudan Bibi Ali Akeer has managed to send this support to the training centers of greater Bhar-El-gazal,” Gen. Garang Ayii said.

“They consist of five trucks loaded with many food items such as one thousand bags of bean, one thousand bags of lentil, 400 bags of Sugar, 400 Jerekan of oil, 200 Carton of Soap, Onion, and Tania.”

“It is a big load of five trucks each carrying 25 tons which is enough to help for two months or more. We must give him the word of thanks because is not everyone who can give support.”