Cabinet affairs minister expresses frustration at R-JMEC’s report

The minister of cabinet affairs has rubbished reports that suggest that security has been obstructing peace monitors from verifying ceasefire violations in parts of the country.

During a meeting on Friday, the chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission said the ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAM-VM recorded 31 access denials it encountered since January this Year.

Augostino Njoroge described the violations as disappointing.

“Despite the resolution of the agreement, it is disappointing to notice that this is a persistence problem,” Lt Gen. Ambassador Ngoroge said.

He calls on the army leadership government to hold their field commanders to account.

“I call on the commanders in Juba to hold their field commanders to account and allow free and effective access,” he appealed.

In response to the statement, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lumoro said “South Sudan is a Country where there are people dressing like SSPDF, there are thieves on the roads”, which he said “can be verified by CTSAM-VM.”

“This unhindered access seems to be a political agenda to some people and it must stop.” Dr Elia warned.

“Why are you getting reports that I don’t get,” he questioned, regarding this as a “political contamination of the government.”