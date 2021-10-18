18th October 2021
Cabinet approves Constitution-making Process Bill

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 hours ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei addressing the media, on 13 May 2018 | photo | Emmanuela Erasto/Eye Radio

The Council of Ministers has approved the long-awaited constitution-making process bill 2020/2021.

The bill was presented to the cabinet by the Minister of Justice – Ruben Madol, at the weekend.

The crucial bill is expected to provide for the establishment of the National Constitutional Amendment Committee.

It aims at creating a permanent structure for the country that will pave way for the conduct of general elections by the end of the transitional period.

It will also guarantee good governance, constitutionalism, rule of law, human rights, and gender equality.

However, the process has been delayed for nearly eight months since the formation of the unity government in February.

Michael Makuei, Minister of Information, says the bill will be presented to the parliament for further debate and approval.

“…it is this law, after being passed by the parliament, that will allow for the commission to be reconstituted and then reestablished and appointments made in accordance with this law,” Makuei told reporters in Juba on Friday.

In May this year, President Kiir launched the process of making the permanent constitution for South Sudan.

According to the Peace Agreement, the constitutional amendments, if passed by parliament, will incorporate the peace deal into the national constitution.

The National Constitutional Amendment Committee was established in line with the 2015 peace deal to spearhead constitutional amendments in the country.

The committee comprises eight members. They represent the government, SPLM-IO, Former Detainees and IGAD.

