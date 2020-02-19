19th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Cabinet endorses return to 10 states+

Cabinet endorses return to 10 states+

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The Minister of Information, Telecommunication and Postal Services, Michael Makuei Lueth speaks to Eye Radio at J1 on July 9, 2019 | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday endorsed the resolution of the presidency that returned the country to the ten states and three administrative areas.

The three administrative areas are Ruweng, Greater Pibor, and Abyei.

After the resolution, the Minister of Justice Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla had to include the changes in the transitional constitution of the count.

He tabled the amended article 161 (1) to the cabinet earlier today.

The resolution was unanimously adopted in a meeting chaired by the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

“This provision talks of the number of states in South Sudan and that provision is 161 (1) was deleted and replaced with a new provision establishing the ten states plus the three administrative areas Abyei, Boma and Ruweng administrative areas,” Information Minister Michael Makuei told the media after the extraordinary cabinet meeting.

He said the cabinet directed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to table the amended article before the parliament for approval.

Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states 1

Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors 2

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO 3

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Selected groups to attend consultative meeting on number of states 4

Selected groups to attend consultative meeting on number of states

Published Thursday, February 13, 2020

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat 5

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat

Published Friday, February 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Youth demand 75 parliamentary seats in unity gov’t

Published 4 hours ago

Cabinet endorses return to 10 states+

Published 4 hours ago

Two more children die of measles

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t asked to remove security-turned-taxmen on Juba roads

Published 5 hours ago

UN condemns killing of aid worker

Published 6 hours ago

Ministry needs ‘2 billion SSP’ to fight locust invasion

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.