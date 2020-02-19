Cabinet endorses return to 10 states+

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday endorsed the resolution of the presidency that returned the country to the ten states and three administrative areas.

The three administrative areas are Ruweng, Greater Pibor, and Abyei.

After the resolution, the Minister of Justice Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla had to include the changes in the transitional constitution of the count.

He tabled the amended article 161 (1) to the cabinet earlier today.

The resolution was unanimously adopted in a meeting chaired by the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

“This provision talks of the number of states in South Sudan and that provision is 161 (1) was deleted and replaced with a new provision establishing the ten states plus the three administrative areas Abyei, Boma and Ruweng administrative areas,” Information Minister Michael Makuei told the media after the extraordinary cabinet meeting.

He said the cabinet directed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to table the amended article before the parliament for approval.