Cabinet okays reopening of schools

The government has announced the reopening of schools after nearly six months of closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made during the first meeting of the cabinet since March chaired by President Salva Kiir in Juba on Friday.

The resumption of all levels of institutions of learning comes as the minister of health presented a report on the status of the coronavirus in the country.

In the report, Elizabeth Achuei said the number of Coronavirus cases has decreased in the country in recent weeks.

As of Friday, the health ministry said the country had 2,578 cumulative cases with 49 deaths and 1,438 recovered cases. Only two new cease were confirmed in the previous 2 hours.

Despite the new cases in the country the council of ministers directed the ministers of general and higher education to reopen schools.

“The cabinet has decided that all the higher institutes of learning and schools should resume and should be opened,” Minister of information, Michael Makuei told the press after the cabinet meeting.”

“As to when will be determined by the minister of education and the minister of general education but the schools should be opened.”

On Wednesday, the ministry of general education inspected private schools to assess the general structures as well as the hygiene and safety of the schools.

Last week, the University of Juba also announced the resumption of in-person classes for a category of students next week.

Schools were closed in March to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

