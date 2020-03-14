CAF suspends S. Sudan – Uganda match indefinitely

South Sudan’s Africa cup of nation qualifiers game against Uganda will not take place as scheduled following the suspension of all qualifiers by CAF as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

South Sudan was due to battle Uganda in a doubleheader for the 2021 Africa cup of the nation on 28 and 31 March.

But with the Coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed the world and leading to the suspension of sports events across the globe, South Sudan will now have to wait for a later date yet to be confirmed by the continental soccer governing body – CAF.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio to all FA secretaries, CAF said following the growing concern of the COVID-19 virus and the latest declaration of the World Health Organization describing it as a pandemic, CAF emergency committee has decided to postpone all Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers matchday 3 and 4 initially scheduled for 25 to 31 March.

The Confederation of African Football has also called off the FIFA Women U-20 qualifier which was to be played between 20-22 March and 27-29 March.

At the same time, CAF called off the Women AFCON 2020 qualifiers which were to take place between 8-14 April.

CAF did not notify the Football Associations secretaries on the new dates as to when the qualifiers will be played.

Meanwhile, regarding the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled to kick off on 4 April, the Confederation of African Football said a medical delegation from CAF shall visit the country this weekend to assess all preventive measures taken by the local organizing committee before a decision is taken.

South Sudan national team coach this week released a 27 man squad that was due to start residential training for that must-win game against the Ugandan team.

South Sudan sit bottom of group B of the 2021 Africa cup of nation qualifiers after losing two of their starting games against Malawi (1-0) and Burkina Faso (2-1) last year.