Calm returns to Mvolo after attack from armed men

Calm has returned to Mvolo county of Amadi State after armed men attacked and killed two people in the area two days ago.

This is according to the acting state minister of information, Anna Tuna.

She says suspected cattle rustlers from a neighboring state carried out the attack on Tuesday morning.

Ms Tuna spoke to Eye Radio via telephone from Mundri on Thursday.

“The situation is relatively calm but we as state government we are really struggling to take some forces there. The people from Anour County of Atuot came and took 171 heads of cows from Mvolo.”

Some parts of Amadi state have been facing series of such kind of incidents since 2016