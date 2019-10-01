Cantoned IO soldiers lack supplies in Amadi

The governor of Amadi has expressed concern about shortage of food and shelters for SPLA IO forces in the state.

The men and women are stationed at Ngiri cantonment site, a move that is in line with the new peace accord.

It has been months since the force allegedly arrived in the area.

Joseph Ngere told Eye Radio on Tuesday that their commanders just complained to the state government about their situation.

“First of all, food is not enough,” he stated. “They have not received other things like medical supplies.”

There are over 2,000 SPLA-IO soldiers in the state.

The Joint Military Committee is yet to comment on the matter.

Observers argue that failure to provide material support to the soldiers poses a threat to the host communities.

They assert that the men in uniform tend to unlawfully take civilian properties by force.