11th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Cantoned soldiers “drink dirty water”

Cantoned soldiers “drink dirty water”

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 2 hours ago

Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan, Seiji Okada and Joram Biswaro, African Union Special Envoy to South Sudan during a press briefing in Juba on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Photo/Credit/Garang Abraham/Eye Radio

The Japanese Ambassador has said soldiers at the cantonment sites have raised concerns over  lack of clean drinking water.

This came after Ambassador Seiji Okada, together with the ambassadors of South Africa and the African Union, visited a military barrack in Ashwa, Torit State.

Ashwa cantonment site is the base for hundreds of opposition forces.

Two months ago, the National Pre-Transitional Committee said trucks carrying supplies meant to support forces  assembled at the training sites had arrived in the country from the Port of Mombasa, Kenya.

China donated about 1,500 metric tons of some of these items. The donation to the forces included prefab houses, military tents, blankets, mosquito nets, diesel and solar generators.

Amb. Okada said he saw first-hand soldiers relying on unpurified water from the nearby streams for drinking, cooking and other use.

He told the media in Juba on Wednesday that this puts the health of the forces at risk.

“They are consuming that [China-donated] food but still there is no borehole,” he said.

The diplomat added that Japan would help in the construction of boreholes at the cantonment sites.

“The water from the river is contaminated and not safe for drinking. Their living standard there is not really  good; we witnessed that,” he added.

There are 35 cantonment sites identified by the Joint Defense Board across the country.

According to the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring & Verification Mechanism, 10 sites have been occupied by the SSPDF, 24 sites have been occupied by opposition forces, while one site in Renk remains unoccupied.

The government availed only $10 million to facilitate the work of NPTC, short of the $100 million it pledged in May.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke” 1

Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke”

Published Friday, October 4, 2019

VIP Protection Force assembles near Juba 2

VIP Protection Force assembles near Juba

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019

1956 boundaries are inaccurate – Dr. Elia 3

1956 boundaries are inaccurate – Dr. Elia

Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Executive accused of crippling justice system 4

Executive accused of crippling justice system

Published Monday, October 7, 2019

Gov’t demands detailed report on student’s death 5

Gov’t demands detailed report on student’s death

Published Monday, October 7, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Floods devastate Torit, Abyei, Jonglei

Published 23 mins ago

US to slap broader sanctions on S Sudan leaders over unity gov’t

Published 55 mins ago

Cantoned soldiers “drink dirty water”

Published 2 hours ago

Dr. Elia spills beans on Kiir’s 32 states

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD to discuss non-signatories

Published 3 hours ago

Three killed in latest E. Lakes cattle raids

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.