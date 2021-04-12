Cardinal Zubeir: Learn from Lukudu’s selfless service

The retired Catholic Archbishop of Khartoum has urged South Sudanese to pray for their country and believe in its potential.

“It is faithful, particularly for this diocese to keep alive whatever you have seen as a gift of God coming to you through Archbishop Paulino,” Cardinal Gabriel Zubeir Wako said during the requiem mass for the late Bishop Paulino Lukudu Loro on Monday, calling for a recommitment of oneself to faith and duty to country.

Cardinal Zubeir encouraged the faithful who gathered at St. Theresa Cathedral, Kator in Juba to learn from the dedication and selfless service of late Paulino.

“May this be a time for a new commitment on the part of each one of the faithful, the big grace of God has been poured out on this land, let us not allow it to follow away with the River Nile, let it remain here in each one of you, encourage each other to have your eyes open to see what good things God has done when we say the Lord has given.”

He urged the faithful to “pray for yourselves, pray for your work, pray for your country, and make it part of your lives.”

Bishop Paulino Lukudu was laid to rest this afternoon at St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba.

