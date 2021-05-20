20th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Cargo plane loses propeller midair, lands safely

Cargo plane loses propeller midair, lands safely

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

A picture of the Antonov 22 shortly after it “safely landed” at Juba International Airport on Thursday, 20 May 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

A cargo plane made a safe emergency landing at Juba International Airport Thursday morning after one of its propellers fell off midair.

The plane was flying to Upper Nile state from Juba via Jonglei state. It returned to Juba midair.

The single propeller plugged off in the sky and landed near some engineers working on Juba-Bor road in Cuei-keer Payam, east of Bor County, Jonglei State.

One of the engineers, who witnessed the incident, told Eye Radio that the plane made a turn over them when its propeller fell.

Engineer James Nyok said they saw a huge smoke and suddenly an object flew towards them. The object nearly hit the engineers.

“That propeller missed us just by about 200 meters. It fell at a place called Cuei-keer,” Nyok said.

“Something Normal”

The director of Juba International Airport confirmed that the plane landed safely in Juba.

Kur Kuol told Eye Radio that the Antonov 26 was heading to Paloch but made a U-turn after the propeller fell off.

“It is a cargo plan and it came back to juba and landed safely. Nothing has happened. The plane came with one propeller, and it is something normal,”

It is still not clear which company owns the plane.

In March, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority said it would screen all airline operators in the country to stop the recurrence of plane crashes.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 4

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 5

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Israel agrees ceasefire in conflict with Gaza militants

Published 3 hours ago

Medics arrested for ‘premeditated murder’ of Maradona

Published 4 hours ago

Jonglei releases alleged political agitators on bail

Published 6 hours ago

Cargo plane loses propeller midair, lands safely

Published 8 hours ago

NRA & its state branches to work in harmony

Published 9 hours ago

Female journalists told to report sexual harassment at workplaces

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Israel agrees ceasefire in conflict with Gaza militants

Read more...
Share